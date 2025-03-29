GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 24% – Time to Sell?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

