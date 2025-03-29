GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.40. 66,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 32,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

GoHealth Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GoHealth by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GoHealth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

