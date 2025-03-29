Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 17,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

