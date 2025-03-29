Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 17,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.
