Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $40,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.