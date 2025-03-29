GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY opened at $19.83 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $25.37.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.