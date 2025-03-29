GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY opened at $19.83 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

