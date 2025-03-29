Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,468,100 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 19,889,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 722.8 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.8 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

