Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.27 ($0.15), with a volume of 10552903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greatland Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.22.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

