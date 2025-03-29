Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.27 ($0.15), with a volume of 10552903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold Price Performance
Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.