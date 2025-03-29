Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $63.03 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

