Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.83. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 8,397 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSNGY

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.