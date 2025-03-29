Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 126.6% in March

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the February 28th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of HTWSF stock remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

