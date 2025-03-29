Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 126.6% in March

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the February 28th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of HTWSF stock remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.69.
Helios Towers Company Profile
