Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.