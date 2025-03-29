Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

