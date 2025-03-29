Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

