Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,707,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,035,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 665,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

