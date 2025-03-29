IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Friday.

IceCure Medical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 221,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. Research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IceCure Medical stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

