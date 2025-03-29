ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.