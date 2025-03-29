Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and traded as low as $34.80. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 203,136 shares changing hands.

Separately, Susquehanna raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

