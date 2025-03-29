InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get InflaRx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InflaRx

InflaRx Stock Performance

InflaRx stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.