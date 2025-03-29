Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Announces Dividend of $0.38 (BATS:OCTH)

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3764 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Down 0.5 %
OCTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.17.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.