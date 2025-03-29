Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.35 (BATS:APRJ)

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:APRJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

