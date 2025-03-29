Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Declares Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:OCTJ)

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OCTJ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.12. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.