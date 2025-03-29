Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:APRQ)

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3109 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:APRQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.06.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile
