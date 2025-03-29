Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:HJUL)

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %
HJUL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.89. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July
