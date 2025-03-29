Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HOCT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.68. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October
