Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HOCT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.68. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

