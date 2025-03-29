Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.24. 546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

