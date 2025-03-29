Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inpex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inpex stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,330. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

