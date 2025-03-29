Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,520.00.

TSE:AII opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$623.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.47. Almonty Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.61.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

