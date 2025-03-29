Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 663,976 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

