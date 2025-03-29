Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

PODD stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

