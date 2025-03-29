Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $37,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.53. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.