Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,012 ($26.04) and last traded at GBX 2,036 ($26.35). 65,733,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,365% from the average session volume of 4,485,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,048 ($26.51).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.21) to GBX 2,730 ($35.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 35 years’ history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
