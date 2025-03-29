International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of ROYMY stock remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

