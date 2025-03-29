International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
Shares of ROYMY stock remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
