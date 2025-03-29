Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

IIJIY stock remained flat at $32.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

