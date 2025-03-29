Intrust Bank NA Buys 10,170 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.