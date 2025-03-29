Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.0 %

BMY opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

