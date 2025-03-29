Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 49.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
