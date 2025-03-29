Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 49.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

