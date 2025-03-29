Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 217,230 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after buying an additional 617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,246,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 178,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,206. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0825 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

