Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

PRN opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $126.68 and a 12-month high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.