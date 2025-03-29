Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $40.48.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.