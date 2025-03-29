Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 29th (ABUS, ACU, AIRG, AMGN, CI, DE, DM, ERII, ES, GHC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 29th:
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
