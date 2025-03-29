Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 29th (ABUS, ACU, AIRG, AMGN, CI, DE, DM, ERII, ES, GHC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 29th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

