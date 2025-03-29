iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after buying an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

