iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IVV stock opened at $558.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

