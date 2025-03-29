iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 14,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

