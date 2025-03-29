iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.14. 17,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 63,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.
