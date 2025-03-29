iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.66. 1,918,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.