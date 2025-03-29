iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,400 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,987,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 318,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

