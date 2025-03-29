iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.22. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

