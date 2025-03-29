iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 15.1% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.