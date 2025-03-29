Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Itafos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

