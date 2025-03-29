ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.46 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 82.10 ($1.06). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 905,352,375 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get ITV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITV

ITV Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.46.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.